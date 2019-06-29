This Myrtle Beach bar is offering up 2020 CCMF tickets to pong champ on Fourth of July

Sights and sounds from the Grand Strand’s Fourth of July celebrations North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade.

Do you consider yourself a serious contender in pong?

If so, you could potentially score some 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest tickets while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Tin Roof in Myrtle Beach is offering up a first-place prize of two CCMF tickets to the winner of its “Party Like a Patriot” pong tournament on Independence Day. Even if you’re not the best of the entrants you can win prizes, as second place nets two tickets to a Myrtle Beach Pelicans game and third is good for a “swag bag” from the oceanfront restaurant, bar and music venue.

“You think you have skills like Kobe? King of the trick shot? Come show off and celebrate Independence day with our Party Like A Patriot pong tournament in the Green Room. We will have 2 pong tables going at once and a official to help keep score and make any judgement calls!” Tin Roof says on its Facebook page for the event.

Entry is $30 for two-person teams and includes a cover charge and one pitcher of domestic beer. Those merely wanting to watch can get in for $5 or can gain entry free by wearing red, white and blue.

The event will include specials on jello shots in which you can get one for $3 and four for $10. DJ Ricky Spinz will perform in the Green Room following the event, and The Barons will play on the other side of the venue at 9:30 p.m.

To register for the pong tournament, contact Breanna Russo (Breanna@tinroofbars.com).