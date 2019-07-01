Drug deal gone wrong: One shot in fight over gun outside Myrtle Beach bar, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person was rushed to the emergency room with a gunshot after a drug deal went bad outside a Myrtle Beach area bar, according to Horry County Police reports.

Police met with the victim at the South Strand Emergency Room on early Sunday. The victim was shot in the arm during a robbery at near Ron Jon’s Bar, on Waccamaw Boulevard, according to a police report.

The victim said a suspect approached him about buying drugs, according to the report. The two men went to a shop near Ron John’s when the suspect pulled a gun and demanded money.

When the victim said he didn’t have anything to give, the suspect tried to shoot the victim, but the gun jammed, according to the report.

The victim told police that he tried to grab the gun from the suspect, according to the report. During a struggle, the gun went off and the victim was shot in the forearm. The suspect ran off toward another nearby bar and then drove away from the scene.

Horry County officers said in the report that a second witness had a similar account of the events.

The victim was later taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.