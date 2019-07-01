One stabbed at Dollar General in Horry County

Crime

Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dollar General in the Longs area on July 1. One person was stabbed and one person was detained, police say.
One person was stabbed at a Longs Dollar General on Monday morning.

Horry County police responded to the Dollar General on Cloverleaf Drive off Highway 9 shortly before noon on Monday morning for the reported stabbing.

Officers had one person detained after the reported stabbing of a woman, County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said. There was no word on the extent of injuries.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents.

