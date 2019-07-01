One stabbed at Dollar General in Horry County

One person stabbed at Horry County Dollar General, police say Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dollar General in the Longs area on July 1. One person was stabbed and one person was detained, police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dollar General in the Longs area on July 1. One person was stabbed and one person was detained, police say.

One person was stabbed at a Longs Dollar General on Monday morning.

Horry County police responded to the Dollar General on Cloverleaf Drive off Highway 9 shortly before noon on Monday morning for the reported stabbing.

Officers had one person detained after the reported stabbing of a woman, County Spokeswoman Kelly Moore said. There was no word on the extent of injuries.

