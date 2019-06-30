Local

2 dead after motorcycle hits SUV in Conway area, police investigating

Two people died after a motorcycle crashed into an SUV on Saturday night outside of Conway.

The wreck was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 378, said Cpl. Judd Jones, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. An SUV and a motorcycle were driving west when the SUV went to turn left to Kourtni Lane.

The motorcycle tried to pass and hit the SUV, Jones said.

The driver and the passenger on the motorcycle were killed, Jones said. The driver of the SUV went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not identified the two people killed.

Highway Patrol troopers continue to investigate the collision.

