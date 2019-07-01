Rain or shine? Here is the Myrtle Beach weather forecast for Fourth of July

Tips for taking better fireworks photos Whether you've got a fancy SLR or a smartphone, your fireworks photos don't have to be a dark, blurry mess. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you've got a fancy SLR or a smartphone, your fireworks photos don't have to be a dark, blurry mess.

It may rain on your Fourth of July parade, according to a Monday forecast from the National Weather Service.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday in the Myrtle Beach area, the NWS reports. The forecast for the day is predicted to be mostly sunny, but with a chance of thunderstorms.

The weather service reports a high of about 89 degrees on Independence Day, with a partly cloudy evening and a low of 76 degrees.

Leading up to the Fourth holiday are mostly sunny days and high temperatures around 90 degrees, according to the weather service. There is a 20 percent chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reports.

Going into the weekend, the weather service reports a partly cloudy day Friday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.