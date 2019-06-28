Celebrate the 4th with a bang: Where you can legally shoot fireworks on the Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Horry-Georgetown Fire Chief's Association want you to stay safe while you enjoy fireworks in Myrtle Beach.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but your backyard barbecue will have to make due without fireworks in the Myrtle Beach area.

Setting off fireworks might be synonymous with Independence Day, but the crackling and popping of the festive explosives is illegal in certain areas of Horry County and could result in a heavy fine or jail time. While we’re all law-abiding citizens who would never do anything illegal, there’s a few things you should know.

Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated parts of Horry County before 11 p.m., but selling, possessing or using fireworks inside the city limits of Myrtle Beach is illegal and results in a $205 fine.

Rules are the same in North Myrtle Beach, but violators will serve up to 30 days in jail and/or be fined up to $500, plus court costs. City spokesperson Pat Dowling said court costs are normally 125 percent of the fine. He said if someone receives the maximum fine of $500, adding on the court costs would bring the experience to just under $1,100.

While it is unlawful to discharge fireworks in Surfside Beach without permission from the town council, exceptions are made on July 4 with fireworks only permitted in the area interpreted as the normal place that the high tide would rise to and continuing eastward to the ocean. This keeps people from shooting fireworks from or too close to the dunes, town officials said.

Despite fireworks being one of the highlights of celebrating July 4, over 200 people on average end up in the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries around the annual holiday, according to the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

Here are some safety tips when using fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. An adult should always be present to supervise, even when using sparklers. According to MBFD, sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees, and make up 40 percent of July 4 injuries.

Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Remember to always light and run.

A package of fireworks isn’t a baseball. Don’t throw throw or point fireworks at anyone.

Never try to re-light or pick up a “dud” or fireworks that haven’t fully ignited. Also, spare yourself a trip to the hospital and never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them off in a metal or glass container.

Douse your fireworks with plenty of water when they’re done burning before throwing it away to prevent a trash fire. Also, keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire or mishap.

Lastly, buying fireworks in unincorporated Horry County is fun and exciting, but avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.

If you choose to ditch the fireworks, click here for a list of July 4 celebrations taking place along the Grand Strand.