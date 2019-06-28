Think you’re a heavy lifter? Prove it at a Myrtle Beach bodybuilding competition

Watch Beaufort’s CJ Cummings battle it out with Japanese weightlifter Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort weightlifting standout C.J. Cummings, 17, claimed his fourth consecutive world title Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, successfully defending his previous International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championship title

Bodybuilders of Myrtle Beach: Do you think you have the skills to pay the bills? If so, a Johnny Stewart Bodybuilding Competition is coming to Myrtle Beach this August.

Held in the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Aug. 3, the competition will bring in hundreds of competitors hoping to qualify for the highest level of bodybuilding competitions, according to a news release.

“We bring in hundreds of athletes to compete who then bring along their supportive families and friends to the Grand Strand looking for activities to enjoy while in the area. We’re proud to be part of the sports tourism activities at the beach,” Stewart said in the release.

The organizers expect over 2,000 people to attend. There will also be local vendors catering to the audience.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Folks interested in competing, attending or sponsoring the event can visit johnnystewartproductions.com. General admission tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at the door.