Attending the Riverfest in Conway? Here’s what to know before you go this weekend

The Rivertown is having its Riverfest this weekend.

Running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, downtown Conway will look to kick off the start of summer along the Waccamaw River. The festival will feature music, food, beer and activities to keep the whole family entertained.

Part of the festival will be on Elm Street and will be free of charge. There will be an artisan market and business expo throughout the day, as well as some music.

The Riverfront Park will have bands playing from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Artists include Davisson Brothers Band, the Piedmont Boys and BJ Craven. At 9:30 p.m. there will even be fireworks. A full itinerary can be found on the event’s website.

Admission to the parks cost $5 for folks 12 and older, kids get in free. There will also be a beer garden inside the ticketed area.

Currently, the National Weather Service expects it to be hot on Saturday. Temperatures could reach into the low 90s, with a chance of thunderstorms during the day. So bring water, sun screen and a shady hat.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

In terms of traffic, Elm Street behind the Horry County Courthouse will be blocked off to cars as you head toward the Conway Marina, according to a video shared by the City of Conway. Parking will be available on Elm Street and Laurel Street in downtown.

Golf carts, bikes, skateboards, smoking, coolers and pets are banned in the festival area, according to the Facebook event.