Free oceanfront concert series in Myrtle Beach set to kick off. Here’s the lineup

How about some music and inspiration with the ocean as a backdrop?

That’s exactly what you’ll get if you attend Sunday Celebrations on the Boardwalk, which makes its 2019 debut this evening in Myrtle Beach. The free concert series, presented by nonprofit Ground Zero and the Hampton Inn & Suites, runs each Sunday through July 14 between 8th Avenue North and 9th Avenue North.

The series each week will feature national Christian artists and motivational speakers from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Each event is free and open to the public, and concert goers are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. However, no tents are allowed.

Tonight’s lineup includes musicians Citizen Way and KJ-52, with Christian Chapman as the featured speaker.

Here is the rest of the summer lineup:

June 30: Building 429; Unspoken; Outcast BMX; Evangelist Andrew Palau

July 7: Sidewalk Prophets; Blanca; speaker, Jeff Dunn

July 14th: Hollyn; 7eventh Time Down; speaker, Adrian Despres

DJ Pdogg will also contribute weekly.