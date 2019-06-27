Stretch your way to this new exercise studio coming to Myrtle Beach this summer

What’s your ‘eating style’, and how does it affect your health? The US Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a hea Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The US Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a hea

If you have tight muscles, have no fear, Stretch Zone is bringing its pioneering stretch methodology to Myrtle Beach this summer.

Stretch Zone will open its first location in Myrtle Beach, and fifth in South Carolina, at 7825 N. Kings Highway in the Northwood Plaza shopping center on July 9.

Owner Bill Sturm said in a news release that he hopes to introduce the Myrtle Beach community to the benefits of practitioner-assisted stretching, which includes enhancing physical and athletic ability, relieving stiffness and soreness, and increasing and maintaining range of motion.

“This area is an excellent fit for Stretch Zone,” Sturm said. “Everyone from athletes looking to improve performance and minimize injuries to seniors wanting to gain back their flexibility and stay active, can benefit from Stretch Zone personalized sessions.”

Practitioners work with clients on the principles of neuromuscular behavior by utilizing its patented equipment and following specific methods and protocol to properly position, stabilize, isolate and manipulate muscles in a scientific way to increase active range of motion and the quality of movements.

“As a client and active tennis player, I’ve experienced the difference the practitioner-assisted stretch can make in my increased mobility, posture, range of motion and everyday wellness without stiffness or pain usually associated with physical activity,” Sturm said. “We’re thrilled to bring the benefits of Stretch Zone’s pioneering stretch methodology to the Myrtle Beach community.”

Stretch Zone will celebrate its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. July 9. Regular hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It will be closed on Sunday. For more information, call 843-808-9004.