Ready for a new workout? Myrtle Beach will soon have its first Orangetheory Fitness

By Hannah Strong

February 13, 2019 11:48 AM

Myrtle Beach will soon have it’s first Orangetheory Fitness studio — a gym known for it’s one-hour, technology-tracked group workouts.

The new location will open in March at 7753 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The location is offering “once-in-a-lifetime” pre-opening rates.

Manager Nikki Hawks said her team is excited about getting to know members, supporting them and watching them succeed.

“It’s a family,” Hawks said. “We pride ourselves on community and being active in the community with our members.”

VIP “Founding Members” can start working out March 8 and the studio will be fully open March 15.

The new Myrtle Beach location is still under construction in The Fresh Market plaza on the north end of the city. To sign up as a new member, visit the Orangetheory office at 7825 N. Kings Highway.

Headquartered in Florida, Orangetheory was founded in 2010 and has about 1,000 locations around the world.

Each class, led by a coach, is a workout for all fitness levels. Classes last one hour and include workouts on a treadmill, bike or strider for the cardio portion, as well as a strength-training portion with floor exercises, benches and free weights. During the class, each person wears a heart-rate monitor on his or her arm to track results and measure performance data.

