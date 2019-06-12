‘A family feel:’ A new gym in Forestbrook hopes to make working out a community experience

What’s your ‘eating style’, and how does it affect your health? The US Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a hea Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The US Department of Agriculture’s Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion introduces the “MyPlate, MyWins” video series that shows how small changes to what you eat and drink add up. Whether at home or on-the-go, MyPlate can help you find a hea

Forestbrook residents are getting a new place to get fit this coming August.

Located near the Food Lion off Highway 501 in Forestbrook, a new, locally owned Anytime Fitness will offer 24/7 access and small group workout sessions.

While Anytime Fitness is a chain with 4,000 locations worldwide, owners Patrick and Julia Flynn Patrick Flynn are excited to create a community within their new gym.

Both are longtime residents of Horry County. Patrick Flynn graduated from Coastal Carolina University where he played football, and Julia Flynn is a North Myrtle Beach native. They have worked in the local fitness industry for years, and are excited to finally own a place of their own.

Unlike other fitness chains, Patrick Flynn said his gym will give you more than just access to equipment. While not mandatory, every member will be able to work alongside a trained coach.

The Flynns want their gym to be a one-stop shop for people looking to lead a healthy, fit lifestyle. The coaches will help make sure the member is getting the most out of the gym experience, and Patrick Flynn said there will be a nutritionist on site to help with healthy eating outside the gym.

“Our model is that we’re a coaching club. Every single one of our members get a coach ... that coaching culture creates more of a family feel,” Patrick Flynn said.

Once construction is completed, there will be areas for cardio workouts, weightlifting and even an indoor turf field. Some of the machines will have WiFi-connected TV screens so folks can watch Hulu or Netflix while working out.





The hope is to provide a variety of ways to work out. Patrick Flynn said if there is a workout machine people want, he will try to make sure the gym gets it. He wants to do anything to help people be healthy. It’s what motivates him.

“Now that we’re actually signing members up, it’s like ‘yeah, this is why we decided to to do this,” Patrick Flynn said. “Especially when I am talking to somebody, and they tell us they need help. I see that, and I know we can provide that for them. That’s what I get so excited about.”

The gym will likely open in August of this year. Until then, Anytime Fitness is offering a pre-sale that drops the enrollment fee and includes other benefits. Folks can inquire about a membership by visiting the gym during the day or by setting up a time online.





Patrick Flynn said he is committed to making this a gym that his members will enjoy, but also a gym he would want to go to as a fitness trainer. Ultimately, he wants his place to be an affordable gym where working families like his can find time to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Right now I go to another gym that doesn’t open till 6 a.m., and they close up at 9 p.m. With my old work schedule I would essentially have to give up time with my family in the evening so I could continue to workout,” he said. “That makes it tough. It shouldn’t have to be that way. Anytime Fitness created this model where we can be open 24/7 and still make it affordable. It makes things work for people.”