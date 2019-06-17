Deadly crashes in Horry Co. on the rise. Here’s how you could help prevent those wrecks

Horry County coroner discusses roadside memorials Dozens of people die in crashes each year in Horry County. To remember victims, families and loved ones place roadside memorials at the wreck site. Here is a glimpse of spots throughout the area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people die in crashes each year in Horry County. To remember victims, families and loved ones place roadside memorials at the wreck site. Here is a glimpse of spots throughout the area.

The amount of fatal crashes in Horry County this year has risen above the number of deadly wrecks for the last three years, according to a traffic fatality report from South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

From Jan. 1 to Sunday, 35 deadly wrecks have happened on Horry County roads, SCDPS reports. During the same time period, there were 31 fatal crashes 2018, 32 in 2017 and 31 in 2016.

“Summertime traffic means more traffic,” said Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Collins said drivers need to be aware of slow-moving mopeds at night.

“The taillights on mopeds are a little harder to see,” he said. “Obviously, they are going to be moving slower than (other) traffic.”

One of the most recent fatal crashes involved the death of a moped driver on S.C. 544 Thursday night. The driver was charged with hit-and-run involving death.

The leading cause of crashes is speeding, Collins said. People should be sure to wear seat belts and drivers should focus on the road instead of a cellphone or roadside distractions, he said.

“I think if we can put all those things together then that might help reduce those numbers and get them more in line with the last years,” Collins said. “We’re going to continue to have high visibility and enforcement on the major roadways leading into the beach.”

This year, 420 people have died on South Carolina highways from the start of the year to Sunday, compared to 465 highway deaths during the same time period in 2018, SCDPS reports. Of the people who have died this year, 283 had access to seat belts, and 137 were not wearing seat belts, according to SCDPS.