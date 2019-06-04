Local

Victim faces life-threatening injuries in garbage truck, car crash; S.C. 90 closed

One person faces life-threatening injuries after a car and garbage truck wreck on Highway 90 Tuesday morning, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 11145 Highway 90 about 9:12 a.m. The driver of a car was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Casey said. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Highway 90 is shut down in the area of the crash.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  