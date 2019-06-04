Local
Victim faces life-threatening injuries in garbage truck, car crash; S.C. 90 closed
One person faces life-threatening injuries after a car and garbage truck wreck on Highway 90 Tuesday morning, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews were dispatched to the area of 11145 Highway 90 about 9:12 a.m. The driver of a car was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Casey said. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.
Highway 90 is shut down in the area of the crash.
