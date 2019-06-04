Victim faces life-threatening injuries in garbage truck, car crash; S.C. 90 closed

One person faces life-threatening injuries after a car and garbage truck wreck on Highway 90 Tuesday morning, said Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 11145 Highway 90 about 9:12 a.m. The driver of a car was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Casey said. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Highway 90 is shut down in the area of the crash.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW