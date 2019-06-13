She was dead in a ditch for days before she was found. Now the driver will pay thousands

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

A woman will pay $50,000 in connection to the death of a 28-year-old whose body was found days after she was killed in a Socastee crash, according to a settlement filed in Horry County this week.

Rachel Ann King, a pedestrian killed in a crash on Peachtree Road on Aug. 12, was found in a ditch by a 13-year-old boy riding his bike in the area on Aug. 18. Theresa Goodrich-Gay, a personal representative of King’s estate, will receive $50,000 from defendant Margaret Burris, who owned and operated the vehicle during the crash, the document states.

Progressive Northern Insurance Company, the auto insurance liability carrier for James Burris, made an offer to compromise and settle for the liability coverage — $25,000 for bodily injury and $25,000 for property damage, according to the settlement.

The settlement will release both Margaret and James Burris and Progressive from any further financial responsibility in connection to King’s death, the settlement states.

King, originally from Charleston, was the mother of four children. South Carolina Highway Patrol reported King was struck about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 12. She died of multiple injuries from being struck by a 2007 Ford vehicle, the Horry County Coroner’s Office reported.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said no arrests were made in the case.

The Sun News has reached out to Margaret Burris for comment.