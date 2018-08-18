Body found in Socastee ditch was victim of traffic collision, police say

The body that was found in a ditch in Socastee on Saturday morning was a victim of a traffic collision, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The unidentified victim was found in a ditch off Peachtree Road, according to John Harrelson with Horry County police. Anthony Lemay, 13, said he was riding his bicycle about 7:30 a.m. when he came across the body.
“I was just riding around and went to the top of the road and saw a shoe,” Lemay told The Sun News. “I tried looking for another shoe.”
That’s when Lemay looked in a ditch and found a man who he described as being middle-aged.
“He was bloated up, all red,” Lemay added. “I’ve never seen nothing like that before. It was just shocking, surprising.”
The highway patrol reports a 2007 Ford vehicle struck the pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 12 while traveling south on Peachtree Road. The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to SCHP.
The incident is still under investigation.
