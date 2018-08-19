Coroner releases identity of person found dead in Socastee ditch

The victim of a traffic accident whose body was found in a ditch along Peachtree Road on Saturday has been identified.

Rachel Ann King, a 28-year-old who is originally from Charleston but had been living in Horry County, has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a 2007 Ford vehicle along the road on Aug. 12, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell. Her body was found in a ditch Saturday morning.

She died of multiple injuries from being struck as a pedestrian, Dontrell’s release states.

“Her family described her as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt whose ambitious spirit will continue to live on through her family,” Dontell said in the release.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A 13-year-old boy found the body while riding his bike in the area around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the vehicle struck her around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 12 while traveling south on Peachtree Road. The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to SCHP.

The highway patrol is continuing to investigate, Dontrell said.