Coroner releases identity of person found dead in Socastee ditch

The victim of a traffic accident whose body was found in a ditch along Peachtree Road on Saturday has been identified.
Rachel Ann King, a 28-year-old who is originally from Charleston but had been living in Horry County, has been identified as the person who died after being struck by a 2007 Ford vehicle along the road on Aug. 12, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell. Her body was found in a ditch Saturday morning.
She died of multiple injuries from being struck as a pedestrian, Dontrell’s release states.
“Her family described her as a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt whose ambitious spirit will continue to live on through her family,” Dontell said in the release.
A 13-year-old boy found the body while riding his bike in the area around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the vehicle struck her around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 12 while traveling south on Peachtree Road. The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to SCHP.
The highway patrol is continuing to investigate, Dontrell said.
Comments