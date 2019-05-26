Local
L.A. rapper’s ‘Buss Down Tour’ coming to the House of Blues this summer
Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the ‘Wellness Retreat’ tour
Is he the “next big thing?”
See for yourself as Blueface hits the stage at the House of Blues at Barefoot Landing in the North Myrtle Beach area July 21.
The Los Angeles rapper is best known for his songs “Thotiana,” “Dead Locs” and “Next Big Thing.” The 22-year-old, whose career kicked off in 2017, released two albums in 2018, sending him around the country on tour.
Tickets to see Blueface in concert, and his face tattoo of Benjamin Franklin, range from $47.50 to $92.50, according to the House of Blues website. NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, Calboy, SadaBaby and MoneyGanger are also performing in Blueface’s “Buss Down Tour.”
Other notable rappers hitting the HOB stage this summer are Tech N9ne June 15, Biz Markie June 27 and Yo Gotti July 6.
Comments