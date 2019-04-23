A rap legend, hip hop star set to perform at House of Blues. Here’s when you can see them

Two rapping stars will hit the North Myrtle Beach House of Blues stage in June, bringing 1980s, ‘90s and current music.

Tech N9ne, who started his career in the early 1990s, is set for 7:30 p.m. June 15 and rapper Biz Markie will make an appearance June 27 as part of a “Decades Collide” concert featuring 1980s and ‘90s music, according to the House of Blues schedule.

Tech N9ne is known for his songs, “Hood Go Crazy” and “Worldwide Choppers.” He most recently released his 20th album, “Planet” in March 2018.

Fans known Biz Markie for his 1989 single, “Just a Friend.” The 55-year-old rapper started his career on Long Island, New York, and has recently appeared in the ABC series “Black-ish.”

Tickets can be purchased through the House of Blues website. Tech N9ne tickets range from $20.50 to $25 and Biz Markie tickets range from $15 to $20, according to the website.

