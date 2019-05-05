This popular Southern rapper is the latest addition to House of Blues’ loaded schedule

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the ‘Wellness Retreat’ tour Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg showed up in Myrtle Beach for the 'Wellness Retreat' tour with special guests Berner and Flatbush Zombies. Check out exclusive content from the show.

Looking for a good concert? Get ready to rake it up, Grand Strand.

Memphis, Tennessee rapper Yo Gotti is one of the latest headliners the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has added to its slate.

Yo Gotti, best known for singles “Rake it Up” and “Down in the DM”, both featuring Nicki Minaj, “Put a Date on It” featuring Lil Baby, and “5 Star,” is scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. July 6.

Yo Gotti has been nominated for three BET Hip Hop Awards and one Soul Train Music Award.

Tickets for the Yo Gotti show and others can be found on the House of Blues’ website.

This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.

May 10-11: Shinedown

May 12: Parkway Drive

May 14: David Allan Coe

May 16: Jackyl

May 17: Travis Tritt with Cadillac Three

May 26: Lil’ Boosie

June 8: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque

June 15: Tech N9ne

June 27: Biz Markie

June 29: MoneyBagg Yo

July 6: Yo Gotti

July 25: Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro

July 26: Eric B and Rakim

Aug. 1: I Prevail

Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd

Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis