This popular Southern rapper is the latest addition to House of Blues’ loaded schedule

Memphis, Tennessee rapper Yo Gotti is one of the latest headliners the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach has added to its slate.
Yo Gotti, best known for singles “Rake it Up” and “Down in the DM”, both featuring Nicki Minaj, “Put a Date on It” featuring Lil Baby, and “5 Star,” is scheduled to hit the stage at 7 p.m. July 6.
Yo Gotti has been nominated for three BET Hip Hop Awards and one Soul Train Music Award.
Tickets for the Yo Gotti show and others can be found on the House of Blues’ website.
This show is one of several notable original acts scheduled to perform at the House of Blues this year.
May 10-11: Shinedown
May 12: Parkway Drive
May 14: David Allan Coe
May 16: Jackyl
May 17: Travis Tritt with Cadillac Three
May 26: Lil’ Boosie
June 8: Big Mamma’s House of Burlesque
June 15: Tech N9ne
June 27: Biz Markie
June 29: MoneyBagg Yo
July 6: Yo Gotti
July 25: Iration with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
July 26: Eric B and Rakim
Aug. 1: I Prevail
Aug. 9: Puddle of Mudd
Sept. 7: Aaron Lewis
