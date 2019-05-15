Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash during Myrtle Beach area Bike Week

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A motorcyclist was killed and another person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Horry County on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle traveling north on U.S. Highway 501 went into the median near the split with U.S. Highway 501 business. The motorcycle then hit a sign, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed, Collins said. A passenger who was also not wearing a helmet went to the hospital.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The wreck happened as many Harley Bike Week activities are happening in the Myrtle Beach area. Thousands of visitors are are on the Grand Strand for the annual celebration.

