Here’s your Myrtle Beach-area weather forecast as bike week kicks off this weekend

The Cruisin' the Coast Spring Bike Rally on Tuesday at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet.

Get ready for sunny days ahead with possible thunderstorms in between as Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicks off this weekend.

The National Weather Service is calling for a partly sunny forecast Saturday with a chance of thunderstorms Saturday night and an even higher chance of storms Sunday and into the night. High temperatures through the weekend will be about 80 degrees, with lows at 72 degrees Saturday and 60s Sunday, the NWS reports.

Expect a mostly cloudy evening Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely bringing wind gusts up to 18 mph, according to the weather service. There’s a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday that could bring a tenth to a quarter inch of rain.

The sun is expected to come back out by Monday, with a high of 80 degrees and low of 60, the NWS reports.

Thousands of bikers will visit areas from Murrells Inlet to North Myrtle Beach this week to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally, and spots around the area are offering drink specials, hosting rides, bands and competitions.