Sisterhood on wheels: Lady biker bringing women motorcycle group to Carolinas

After traveling 100,000 miles on her Harley Davidson and making a move to the east coast, a Wilmington, North Carolina woman is hoping to attract Grand Strand lady bikers to join a Carolinas chapter of Stilettos on Steel.

Tammy Rosman, 50, knew she would miss out on the group events and mentoring young riders when she moved from Wisconsin to Wilmington last year. Now she’s trying to start a new chapter of the national group that has spread to more than a dozen states.

“We’re trying to go coast to coast, trying to get more women involved,” she said of Stilettos on Steel, which originated in Wisconsin.

This week, thousands of bikers will come to the Grand Strand for Myrtle Beach Bike Week, and Rosman said it’s the perfect time to let women know about Stilettos on Steel.

Rosman, who has been with the group for two years, hopes to attract young and new riders from the Myrtle Beach and Wilmington areas so she can teach them bike safety, and the mental and physical skills to ride a bike.

“We just kind of take them under our wing,” Rosman said of new riders. “This is my way of giving back to other riders.”

The Wilmington resident rides a Harley she bought brand new in 2005, and named it Freedom. The black bike has designs that change from pink to purple in the sun, and is “old school,” she says, with no GPS. Rosman rides her bike in cheetah pattern boots and is known for standing up on her bike to pose for photos.

Cranking her bike puts her in a happy place, she said. “It’s like turning a switch on,” Rosman said.

Last May, Rosman hit 100,000 miles on her bike during a trip to Wisconsin — a 16 hour trip that’s close to 1,100 miles. She’s traveled all over the midwest, southeast and up the east coast, she said.

Rosman, a home healthcare worker, started out riding dirt bikes at 10 years old on the Wisconsin farm where she grew up. Her dad owned a motor shop and taught her how to operate and work on motorcycles from a young age.

Stilettos on Steel started in 2010 in hopes of creating a sisterhood of lady bikers, and has expanded to states including Florida, Iowa, Tennessee, New York and Missouri. The group is not a non-profit or charity organization, but does donate to causes important to the members in each chapter.

Rosman plans to schedule a meet and greet this summer for women interested in joining Stilettos on Steel. For more information, email Rosman at hdgrl39@gmail.com.