‘Next chapter of Wahlburgers’: Paul Wahlberg greets fans at Myrtle Beach burger joint

Chef Paul Wahlberg visits Myrtle Beach location Chef Paul Wahlberg visited the Myrtle Beach Wahlburgers on Tuesday where he talked about earning his customer's trust and his mom's approval.

For Paul Wahlberg, brother to celebrities Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, it is time to earn his family’s customers back at the Wahlburgers location in Myrtle Beach.

After closing for several months following reports of unpaid employees and other issues, Wahlburgers reopened at its Broadway at the Beach location earlier this month. To celebrate the reopening, Chef Paul Wahlberg came to represent his family to the customers lining up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to meet him.

During the rebuilding process, Wahlberg said, a majority of the former staff decided to return. He said he couldn’t be more thankful to those who stuck with Wahlburgers and came to celebrate the reopening.

“For us, it’s that next chapter of Wahlburgers and trying to earn that trust back, earn our customers,” he said. “It’s a transition for us but we wanted to get back down here because the community has been so supportive of us and the staff is unbelievable.”

Chef Paul Wahlberg signed autographs and took selfies with patrons of Wahlburgers in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. May 21, 2019.

While in Myrtle Beach, Wahlberg met with fans, taking time to speak with each. He signed hats, shirts and asked people how they enjoyed the food. The menu consists of burgers, healthier options and items that the Wahlberg brothers ate as a kid, cooked by their mom.





Meeting the customers serves a dual purpose. He said knowing what customers liked, how they’re enjoying themselves and what they would like to see is important to him in running the business.

The international restaurant chain is a family business, with Paul Wahlberg’s brothers and mom involved in its finances and operation. He said it has been awesome to spend more time as a family and work alongside his brothers.

“You know, you spend your whole life trying to keep and maintain the approval of your mom. That’s kind of a big thing and she is involved in it, so that’s a big thing,” Wahlberg said. “It’s been amazing.”

The visit to Myrtle Beach was Paul Wahlberg’s first. He said reopening this location was important because of the friendly staff and the Southern hospitality, which he saw for himself during his visit.





While in the coming months Wahlberg said he hopes to give the location a more Southern flair, right now they’re looking to uphold the consistency of Wahlburgers across their 30 locations in the United States, England and Canada.

“We’re really looking to forward to owning something special in Myrtle Beach,” Wahlberg said. “I’m going to thank everybody for giving us this opportunity.”