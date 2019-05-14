Wahlburgers in Myrtle Beach set to reopen following controversial closure

Get an inside look at the Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach Greg Pranzo, who opened a Wahlburgers location in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last October will own the Raleigh franchise, the first Wahlburgers in North Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greg Pranzo, who opened a Wahlburgers location in Myrtle Beach, S.C., last October will own the Raleigh franchise, the first Wahlburgers in North Carolina.

Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach is set to reopen following a temporary closure for the “offseason” that employees said accompanied financial woes that led to bounced checks and other issues.

The Myrtle Beach location reopened Wednesday under corporate management, according to Allied Global Marketing, which works closely with the restaurant chain.

“The popular casual dining burger concept closed briefly last year following an ownership change and is now part of the Wahlburgers corporate group of restaurants operated by experienced, local members of the Myrtle Beach community,” the release states.

Several employees in January told The Sun News they struggled while having multiple paychecks from Wahlburgers bounce in the months leading up to a temporary closure that began Jan. 6. After the closing, franchisee Greg Pranzo admitted to hearing of bounced checks but said he was unsure of when those happened. He said he had worked with corporate to make sure everyone who was owed money got paid.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Employees also told The Sun News that in months leading to the temporary closure food trucks weren’t showing up and the restaurant began serving some food from local grocery stores. They also said sanitary items were running out fast.

Pranzo was also the franchisee of a Raleigh, North Carolina, Wahlburgers that was shut down in December by the Wake County Department of Environmental Services because of multiple failed health inspections after just seven months of being open.

Wahlburgers corporate announced Jan. 6 that the Broadway at the Beach location was closing for the offseason “while it refreshes for the spring.”

Now, the Myrtle Beach restaurant is getting a second chance under corporate management.

“May 15th is an incredibly important and exciting date for us at Wahlburgers,” Wahlburgers Interim CEO Patrick Renna said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to reopening our doors to the Myrtle Beach community under corporate management and providing its residents and tourists alike with a top-notch Wahlburgers experience that exceeds our brand standards and expectations.”

Wahlburgers was founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and Chef Paul Wahlberg and was the subject of an A&E Emmy-nominated reality show.

The restaurant advertises “made-to-order, high-quality, nourishing food” that includes burgers, sandwiches, sides and specialty drinks from its “scratch-made kitchen.”

“Myrtle Beach is such an amazing city and we are proud to be a part of this community,” Paul Wahlberg said in a prepared statement. “We have put together a really great team and I’m personally excited to get into the kitchen and serve our guests that we have dearly missed.”