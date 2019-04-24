Wahlburgers in Myrtle Beach is now hiring after corporate closure. Here’s what we know

Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, SC. jbell@thesunnews.com

Wahlburgers at Myrtle Beach’s Broadway at the Beach will reopen after temporarily closing for the offseason and is looking to hire, said Katie Piepiora, a spokesperson for the restaurant’s corporate office.

The spot will reopen in May, but does not have an official date set, Piepiora said. The restaurant is in the process of hiring for the reopening, and people have a chance to apply from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday during a job fair at the Broadway at the Beach Hampton Inn.

Job seekers may also apply through the company’s website: https://wahlburgers.com/employment.

Wahlburgers announced Jan. 6 that the Myrtle Beach location at Broadway at the Beach was closing for the offseason “while it refreshes for the spring.” Employees at the location described a different situation, including allegations of months of bounced checks and that the restaurant was using grocery store-bought ingredients because it could not afford to get its usual food trucks.

SHARE COPY LINK The celebrity-founded Wahlburgers restaurant, which opened to great anticipation in May 2018, has closed according to a post on its Facebook page.