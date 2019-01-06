Here’s when Wahlburgers at Myrtle Beach’s Broadway at the Beach will close, reopen

Wahlburgers at Broadway at the Beach will close for the offseason Monday “while it refreshes for the spring,” according to an email from Katie Piepiora with restaurant’s corporate office.





“We are working with the independent franchisee on a re-opening date for the restaurant before the busy season picks back up in the spring, and will let guests know the re-opening date as soon as possible,” the email states.

Piepiora wrote in the email that the location would close for the offseason at 6 p.m. Sunday. The popular tourist spot had been operating under “season hours” recently, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.

Wahlburgers is a hamburger, restaurant chain that was created by celebrities Mark Wahlburg and brother Donnie Wahlburg.