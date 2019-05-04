Classic and 1990s rock bands to be featured at the 14th free Mayfest on Main in NMB

David Victor and his band will perform at Mayfest on Main on May 11 at the Horseshoe in North Myrtle Beach. Photo courtesy of Mayfest on Main organizers

David Victor, a rock vocalist and guitarist formerly of the band Boston, and the 1990s rock band Nelson will be the featured attractions at the 14th annual “Mayfest on Main” celebration next Saturday in North Myrtle Beach.

The event at the city’s Horseshoe at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard is free to attend.

Boston is a multi-platinum band that featured the single “Heaven On Earth,” in a comeback in 2014 and produced classic hits “More Than a Feeling,” “Long Time,” “Don’t Look Back,” “Smokin,” “Peace of Mind,” “Amanda,” and “Rock & Roll Band.”

Victor’s show recreates the music of Boston and includes some of his own original music.

Nelson features brothers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson. Their double-platinum debut album “After the Rain,” was released in 1990 and included the No. 1 hit “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection.”

Their other singles include “Only Time Will Tell,” “After the Rain,” and “More than Ever.”

The Nelson brothers come from one of America’s most successful show business families. Their grandparents, Ozzie and Harriet, achieved immortality with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” the longest-running live action sitcom in television history, and their father Ricky Nelson is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Music on a secondary Community Stage begins at 10 a.m.

Nelson will be the first of a trio of bands to take the main stage at 12:30 p.m., followed by cover band Blue Monday at 2 p.m. and Victor and his band at 4 p.m.

The concert is a family event with a children’s area and food and craft vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beach chairs are encouraged.

Previous Mayfest on Main events have featured the bands and artists Night Ranger, Great White, Mother’s Finest, Starship, The Guess Who, John Waite, Little River Band, Eddie Money and original members of The Beach Boys.

Acts last year, when the event was run in conjunction with the City of North Myrtle Beach’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, included Firehouse and Taylor Dayne.

For more information, call 843-280-5570 or visit mayfestonmain.com.



