SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in evening crash on S.C. 544

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on S.C. 544 Sunday evening, marking the third fatal motorcycle crash in three days.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near S.C. 707. A pick-up truck and motorcycle were both traveling west on S.C. 544 when the motorcycle struck the back of the pick-up, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died on scene from injuries, Southern said. The two people in the pick-up were wearing seat belts and were not injured, he said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a 46-year-old man was killed. His name has not been released.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.

The crash was the third fatal motorcycle crash in three days.

Robert Thomas Shubert, 31, of Myrtle Beach, died in a crash at S.C. 707 and Holmestown Road near Surfside Beach Friday, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Shubert was a firefighter with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department and former U.S. Marine that served a tour in Iraq.

Matthew Turbeville, 30, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, died from injuries in a single motorcycle crash on Hwy. 9 Saturday night, Bellamy said. The crash was reported to SCHP early Sunday morning after discovered by a passerby, Bellamy said.