Local

SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in evening crash on S.C. 544

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on S.C. 544 Sunday evening, marking the third fatal motorcycle crash in three days.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. near S.C. 707. A pick-up truck and motorcycle were both traveling west on S.C. 544 when the motorcycle struck the back of the pick-up, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died on scene from injuries, Southern said. The two people in the pick-up were wearing seat belts and were not injured, he said.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said a 46-year-old man was killed. His name has not been released.

The victim was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.

The crash was the third fatal motorcycle crash in three days.

Robert Thomas Shubert, 31, of Myrtle Beach, died in a crash at S.C. 707 and Holmestown Road near Surfside Beach Friday, said deputy coroner Patty Bellamy. Shubert was a firefighter with the Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire Department and former U.S. Marine that served a tour in Iraq.

Matthew Turbeville, 30, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, died from injuries in a single motorcycle crash on Hwy. 9 Saturday night, Bellamy said. The crash was reported to SCHP early Sunday morning after discovered by a passerby, Bellamy said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Hannah Strong

The Sun News Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on breaking news, profiles stories about people in the community and obituaries. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.
  Comments  