NC man dies in motorcycle crash off S.C. Highway 9 near Loris early Sunday morning

A North Carolina man died in a motorcycle crash on S.C. 9 early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Matthew Turbeville, 30, of Chadbourn, North Carolina, was driving a 2001 Harley-Davidson northbound on Highway 9 near Log Cabin Road at approximately 2 a.m. when he lost control of the bike and went off the right side of the road, throwing him from the vehicle, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy and the SCHP. Turbeville, who was not wearing a helmet, died on scene, according to the highway patrol.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.