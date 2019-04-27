‘We are one family’: Local fire departments mourn firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Conway Fire Department demonstrates how they connect to hydrants to fight fires Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway firefighter Travis Murdoch explains to viewers the process of connecting to a fire hydrant and why it's so beneficial to extinguish fires.

Local fire departments are mourning after an area firefighter died in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Robert Thomas Shubert, 31, died in a single-vehicle wreck just before midnight at the intersection of S.C. 707 and Holmestown Road, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Shubert worked for Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue and lived in the Myrtle Beach area, Bellamy stated via email.

Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue updated its Facebook cover photo Saturday morning to show a department logo with a line that reads “Rob ‘Peaches’ Shubert FF/ENG” followed by the dates 01/18/1988-04-26/2019.

“It is with deep regret that the Murrells Inlet Garden City Professional Firefighters Local 4940 announces the tragic passing of member Robert Shubert,” a Facebook post by MIGC Professional Firefighters Association post reads. “A 5 year member of the Department and association. Engineer Shubert was killed in an off duty motorcycle accident last night. Rob was active member for the Axeman Motorcycle Club. Before Rob joined the department he served in the United States Marine Corps.”

Other fire departments across Horry County shared their condolences via social media Saturday.

“Last night Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District suffered a great loss when one of their Firefighters passed away,” the Myrtle Beach Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Saturday. “Myrtle Beach Fire is here to help all MIGC personnel both on and off duty during this difficult time. We are one family.”

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we learn of the tragic news from overnight that our Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire family lost one of their firefighters as he was killed in a motorcycle accident off duty,” a post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our MIGC family during this time of grieving.”

Midway Fire Rescue changed its profile picture to the MIGCFR logo Saturday morning.

Shubert served a tour in Iraq with the Marines.





“Through this trying time, we will remember Rob as a brother, son, and friend that he was, the moral character he displayed daily, and the courage and conviction to serve his fellow Americans, both at home and abroad,” MIGCPFA’s Facebook post reads. “We ask for your thoughts and prayers for his firehouse brothers, his fellow Marines, his friends – but most of all, his family.”