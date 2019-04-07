Old school hip-hop legends, Grammy-winning country artist and rock giants upcoming at HOB

Shinedown has a two-night stay at the House of Blues at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach on May 10-11. ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Old school hip-hop legends Eric B. and Rakim, two-time Grammy-winning country singer Travis Tritt and a two-night stay by popular rock band Shinedown highlight upcoming concerts at the House of Blues at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach.

Eric B. and Rakim, who formed on Long Island, New York in 1986, were universally recognized as one of the top DJ/MC teams in hip-hop before splitting in 1993. They reunited in 2016. They are scheduled to perform at the House of Blues on July 26.





The pair released four albums: Paid in Full, Follow the Leader, Let the Rhythm Hit ‘Em and Don’t Sweat the Technique. They also had a song on the soundtrack of the 1991 comedy House Party 2 and theme for the film Juice.

Tritt, who is on his Outlaws and Legends Tour with opener Cadillac Three, will perform May 17. He won Grammy awards for a pair of collaborations with Marty Stuart: The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ and Same Old Train, which also included nine other artists.

Tritt has had five songs reach No. 1 on the country music charts, has received four Country Music Association Awards and has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1992

Shinedown has become one of the rock genre’s top touring acts and will perform both May 10 and 11. Shinedown has sold more than 10 million records worldwide and had 13 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts to match Van Halen for the second most all-time.

The music kicks off with three concerts in April.





Country artist Chase Rice performs on April 13. Lil Baby, a rapper and songwriter from Atlanta featuring singles “My Dawg”, “Freestyle”, “Yes Indeed” and “Drip Too Hard,” is booked for April 18, and alternative rock band Blue October of Texas is scheduled is April 27.

Early May features a pair of rappers, with Gunna appearing on his Drip or Drown 2 Tour on May 2 and Chief Keef appearing on May 4.

Rock takes over the concert hall on the second weekend in May, as Shinedown has its two-night stay and Australian hard rock band Parkway Drive follows on May 12.

Classic country singer David Allan Coe, whose hits include You Never Even Called Me by My Name, performs on May 14, and rock band Jackyl joins Coe and Tritt in celebrating Harley-Davidson bike week on the Grand Strand on May 16.

A Day to Remember of Florida, which combines metalcore and pop punk, is booked for June 21,

The Live From Paradise Summer Tour featuring the reggae, rock and ska bands Iration, Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro takes the stage July 25, on the eve of Eric B. and Rakim.

Rock band I Prevail appears on its The Trauma Tour on Aug. 1 and Puddle of Mudd returns with its collection of well known rock hits on Aug. 9.

The House of Blues also has its usual collection of tribute bands including those featuring the music of Journey, Prince, Foreigner, Guns N’ Roses and AC/DC, and the Cinco de Mayo celebration Cincodelic is on May 5.