Boathouse Sunday Concert Series in 2019 includes rock, country, reggae, rap and more

By Alan Blondin

March 29, 2019 09:48 PM

The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill has released the scheduled acts for its 2019 Landshark Sunday Concert Series, and rock, country, reggae, rap, tribute bands and theme concerts will all be represented.

The series begins April 7 with Rehab, which has a national following and is perhaps best known for the single “Bartender Song,” and continues for 22 consecutive weeks through Sept. 1 at the Landing at the Boathouse – a stage that sits above the Intracoastal Waterway.

A trio of national touring rock bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s highlights the series.

Trapt, known for singles Headstrong, Still Frame, Echo and Stand Up is scheduled to perform June 16. Jack Russell’s Great White, with singles Once Bitten Twice Shy, Rock Me and Save Your Love will perform Aug. 11 and Saving Abel will end the concert series on Sept. 1. The band that formed in the early 2000s features singles Addicted, 18 Days and Stupid Girl.

Passafire is another rock band that is scheduled.

Country bands and artists include Parmalee, Jerrod Niemann, Muscadine Bloodline, Jon Langston and Riley Green.

Rapper and multi-instrumentalist Afroman, with singles Because I Got High and Colt 45, is scheduled to perform as well as punk rock reggae band Ballyhoo, reggae band The Movement, alternative rock and groove band Big Something, and rock, jazz and electronic music band Papadosio.

Tribute bands include Badfish – a tribute to Sublime – and Elton John tribute Rocketman.

Theme concerts include a Cinco De Mayo celebration, 50th anniversary of Woodstock and Jerryfest – a celebration of the Grateful Dead – and Backyard Brawl featuring the rock band The Clarks and country band Davisson Brothers.

All shows are all ages and free. More information is available at https://landingmb.com/.

The Boathouse Concert Schedule

April 7 – Rehab

April 14 – Ballyhoo

April 21 – Big Something

April 28 – Rocketman (Elton John tribute)

May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Celebration

May 12 – Jerrod Niemann

May 19 – TBA

May 26 – Muscadine Bloodline

June 2 – Afroman

June 9 – Passafire

June 16 – Trapt

June 23 – Badfish (Sublime tribute)

June 30 – Parmalee

July 7 – Backyard Brawl (The Clarks, The Davisson Brothers)

July 14 – The Movement

July 21 – Papadosio

July 28 – Jon Langston

Aug. 4 – Jerryfest

Aug. 11 – Jack Russell’s Great White

Aug. 18 – 50th Anniversary of Woodstock

Aug. 25 – Riley Green

Sept. 1 – Saving Abel

