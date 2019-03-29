Boathouse Sunday Concert Series in 2019 includes rock, country, reggae, rap and more

The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill has released the scheduled acts for its 2019 Landshark Sunday Concert Series, and rock, country, reggae, rap, tribute bands and theme concerts will all be represented.
The series begins April 7 with Rehab, which has a national following and is perhaps best known for the single “Bartender Song,” and continues for 22 consecutive weeks through Sept. 1 at the Landing at the Boathouse – a stage that sits above the Intracoastal Waterway.
A trio of national touring rock bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s highlights the series.
Trapt, known for singles Headstrong, Still Frame, Echo and Stand Up is scheduled to perform June 16. Jack Russell’s Great White, with singles Once Bitten Twice Shy, Rock Me and Save Your Love will perform Aug. 11 and Saving Abel will end the concert series on Sept. 1. The band that formed in the early 2000s features singles Addicted, 18 Days and Stupid Girl.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Passafire is another rock band that is scheduled.
Country bands and artists include Parmalee, Jerrod Niemann, Muscadine Bloodline, Jon Langston and Riley Green.
Rapper and multi-instrumentalist Afroman, with singles Because I Got High and Colt 45, is scheduled to perform as well as punk rock reggae band Ballyhoo, reggae band The Movement, alternative rock and groove band Big Something, and rock, jazz and electronic music band Papadosio.
Tribute bands include Badfish – a tribute to Sublime – and Elton John tribute Rocketman.
Theme concerts include a Cinco De Mayo celebration, 50th anniversary of Woodstock and Jerryfest – a celebration of the Grateful Dead – and Backyard Brawl featuring the rock band The Clarks and country band Davisson Brothers.
All shows are all ages and free. More information is available at https://landingmb.com/.
The Boathouse Concert Schedule
April 7 – Rehab
April 14 – Ballyhoo
April 21 – Big Something
April 28 – Rocketman (Elton John tribute)
May 5 – Cinco de Mayo Celebration
May 12 – Jerrod Niemann
May 19 – TBA
May 26 – Muscadine Bloodline
June 2 – Afroman
June 9 – Passafire
June 16 – Trapt
June 23 – Badfish (Sublime tribute)
June 30 – Parmalee
July 7 – Backyard Brawl (The Clarks, The Davisson Brothers)
July 14 – The Movement
July 21 – Papadosio
July 28 – Jon Langston
Aug. 4 – Jerryfest
Aug. 11 – Jack Russell’s Great White
Aug. 18 – 50th Anniversary of Woodstock
Aug. 25 – Riley Green
Sept. 1 – Saving Abel
Comments