Horry County Council to hold second meeting to discuss Eldridge’s employment, I-73

Horry County Council will hold a special meeting on Monday where it again will discuss County Administrator Chris Eldridge’s employment.
The meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the Horry County Council Chambers in Conway. An official announcement is expected to be made Friday afternoon, but it has been posted to the county’s website.
Earlier this month, Horry County Council held a special meeting to discuss the administrator’s employment after the release of a S.C. Law Enforcement Division report into an alleged extortion attempt. It was a tied vote, with Eldridge keeping his job.
Horry County Council Member Tyler Servant, who voted to keep Eldridge in the last meeting, is out of town this week on an anniversary trip. He will not be back in time for the vote.
Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner has the power to call a meeting.
Servant said Gardner’s decision to call this meeting on a Friday undermines the will of the people he represents and the previous decision of the council.
“Adding something that was previously dealt with to the agenda of a specially called meeting for the sole purpose of undermining the expressed will of the council is unethical,” Servant said. “He is using the special meeting to take advantage of my absence and silencing the voice of all those I represent.”
Gardner said he was unaware Servant was out of town. He said if he hears from Servant on the issue, he will consider what he has to say. He said he sent an email to council a special meeting would be called on Thursday.
“This is all news to me,” Gardner said. “It’s unfortunate.”
Council Member Gary Loftus said an email was sent out to the council members on Thursday to announce a special meeting, but there was no agenda item regarding Eldridge’s employment. Then on Friday morning the administrator’s employment was added to the agenda.
The I-73 deal with S.C. Department of Transportation also is expected to be discussed. This agenda item, which is a resolution to terminate the deal with SCDOT, is listed before Eldridge’s employment discussion.
The final item is an executive session to discuss a “proposed confidentiality agreement between Horry County and the municipalities.”
