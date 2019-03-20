Local

Myrtle Beach says Horry County illegally collected millions in hospitality taxes for I-73

March 20, 2019

Myrtle Beach is suing Horry County claiming it illegally collected millions of dollars for road projects in which it didn’t agree to — most notably the construction of I-73 — through the hospitality tax.

Myrtle Beach filed the suit Wednesday afternoon in Horry County Circuit Court.

The tax has become a hot-button topic at government meetings throughout Horry County in recent months. City and town officials have taken efforts to take control of the tax from the Horry County Council.

Myrtle Beach officials argue that since 2017 the county has “wrongfully imposed, collected, retained and used revenues derived from the 1.5 percent hospitality fee.”

The lawsuit says the 1.5 percent hospitality tax stemmed from a 1996 program to help short- and long-term transportation needs. As part of that program, a tax would apply to Horry County municipalities called a hospitality fee, the filing states. The money funded a road improvement program throughout the county.

The fee, which went into effect in 1997, was set to expire after 20 years, according to the filing.

As the expiration approached, the Horry County Council took steps to extend the program or eliminate the conclusion date, Myrtle Beach officials say in the filing.

In July 2018, the Horry County Council approved a measure to dedicate $30 million a year from the fee to construct portions of I-73 in Horry County. The I-73 project was not part of the original 1996 road program, Myrtle Beach officials say.

City leaders in the filing said they did not agree to hospitality taxes being collected after Jan. 1, 2017, for anything other than paying off loans to the original road program.

Other local municipalities — which are not part of the lawsuit other than being part of a “class” that could be impacted — have also paid the tax since 2017, the filing reads.

The city is asking a judge to declare the Horry County ordinance that extended the tax deadline invalid and to prevent the county from collecting the hospitality fee. Its also asked for an injunction over the fee collection.

City Spokesman Mark Kruea said the city does not comment on pending litigation. Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore could not immediately be reached in time for this report.

