Here’s what Horry County Council decided to do with administrator’s employment

Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge will keep his job for now after a contentious vote during a two-hour meeting of the Horry County Council.
A packed house, clearly favoring Eldridge’s dismissal, was disappointed when a vote to terminate his contract ended in a 6-6 tie allowing him to keep his job.
“The house is burning and we need to put out the fire,” Council Member Al Allen said in calling for Eldridge’s termination .
The meeting came a week after the Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said Gardner would not faces charges for an alleged extortion attempt. The investigation started after Eldridge contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to look into the matter in December.
When Council Member Johnny Vaught asked Gardner if he could continue to work with Eldridge, the council’s chairman bluntly responded that he could not.
That moment drew a large applause from the crowd. As the council debated on the appropriate time to vote on Eldridge’s status, Allen pushed forward with an immediate vote. The vote ended 6-6 with council members Tyler Servant, Gary Loftus, Dennis DiSabato, Bill Howard, Harold Worley and Cam Crawford voting against terminating his employment.
Eldridge declined to comment after the meeting.
“I don’t think I was hired to be popular, I wasn’t hired to be in the graces of each council member,” Elridge said during the meeting. “I don’t dance around it. My job is to run the county to the best of my ability.”
DiSabato was the first member of the council to say he would vote to keep Eldridge. He said Chris was acting on orders from council members when he reported it to SLED.
“I’m not overly enamored about what I’ve heard about your leadership style,” DiSabato said. “But in my opinion, I can’t fire Chris now.”
It was also revealed in the meeting that officials offered Edlridge a “package” for him to accept to avoid a vote on his termination. He declined the offer, and also refused to resign when several council members brought it up during the meeting. Details of the package were not released during the meeting.
Even before the SLED report was released there were calls to fire Eldridge, and an attempt was made to suspend him on Jan. 4. Once the report was released last week, however, demands for the county council to terminate his contract intensified on Facebook. Some even protested outside the County Court House ahead of the meeting.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t come to this, and I wish we could have avoided today,” Worley said.
Eldridge said council members Worley, Loftus and Servant asked him to pass it onto SLED. Worley said when he called Eldridge, he had not heard the tape but what he read in the memo he was concerned.
Allen asked Eldridge who told the media that SLED was investigating. The Sun News called SLED before the swearing-in ceremony and the law enforcement agency confirmed Eldridge asked for the investigation.
At the end of the meeting, Carotti said he still has the support of council members who privately told him they still believed in him.
