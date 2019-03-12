Victoria’s Secret permanently closes at Myrtle Beach-area mall

The secret is out: Myrtle Beach Mall has closed another store.

Victoria’s Secret has permanently closed, according to a sign posted on the door.

The sign reads, “This location of Victoria’s Secret is permanently closed. Please visit our other area Victoria’s Secret stores.”

Remaining Victoria’s Secret locations in the area are located at Broadway at the Beach, Coastal Grand Mall and Market Common.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

Myrtle Beach Mall, at 10177 N. Kings Hwy., still has about 40 occupied spaces, according to its website. Changes could be coming to the mall after recent talks of a multimillion dollar redevelopment.