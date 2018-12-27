‘The gateway to Myrtle Beach’: What’s in store for the Myrtle Beach Mall

With momentum to build I-73 growing, a redone shopping center at the mouth of S.C. 22 could wind up being the first thing many see of Myrtle Beach. And DDC Engineers’ Mike Wooten said the project he presented to Horry County Panning Commission would be a fine welcome to the town.
“This will truly be the gateway to Myrtle Beach,” Wooten said.
The project could decide the future of the Myrtle Beach Mall, converting it to a place to both shop and sleep, pending approval from planning officials. On Thursday, the Horry County planning commission heard from Wooten, who is representing the property owners looking to build 100 dwelling units and ample commercial spaces.
The meeting was purely informational and no vote was taken.
As it stands, Wooten said the mall’s foot traffic has slowed down and this plan is to increase the long-term economic success of the property. He said most studies he has seen said shopping malls are not as viable as they once were, and this would return the site to its previous glory.
“It was the hot place to shop,” Wooten said. “But over the last 20 years the revenue string for that mall has dropped dramatically.”
News that the mall would be redeveloped is not new. In November, The Sun News reported the shopping center would be re-purposed for outdoor shopping but no specifics were given at the time.
The property is mostly the current Myrtle Beach Mall locations, but it does include some surrounding property. The redevelopment would not greatly impact travelers along Highway 17 or the neighborhood adjacent to the mall, except for a few signage changes. A buffer is required between the mall and the surrounding properties.
“This is fun, this is an exciting project,” Wooten said.
Most of the project would still be commercial, per the development plan submitted to staff. Currently, the property is zoned to Highway Commercial, which is a retired zoning code. The property owners are asking to be changed to a Planned Development District, which allows for a mix of residential and commercial.
If the zoning is changed, basically any store would be allowed to move in pending approval from the property owners. Some types of businesses allowed under PDD are restaurants, salons, a variety of stores, senior center or alcohol store. If approved next week, the property owners would have a long list of potential business that could move in.
Wooten said restaurants and a boutique hotel are planned to come into the property. In addition to homes and shops, the development plans include nearly seven acres of open space to increase the recreational opportunities.
And for all the fishers who use the Bass Pro Shop for supplies, Wooten said the store would be expanded. The movie theater, Belk department store and other stores are also expected to be in the new plan.
“Bringing a truly new dimension to the waterway,” Wooten said of what his group has planned for the property.
When the mall was originally built, Wooten said, it was just a smelly ditch. Now it is an attractive place to build on given the increased recreational uses of the waterway.
“The current project takes no advantage of the waterway,” Interim Planning Director David Schwerd said.
Planning commission will hear public comments on the project at next week’s meeting. Then commission will vote then too.
