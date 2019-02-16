Coroner IDs pedestrian killed near Myrlte Beach area Tanger Outlets

A 44-year-old died on Friday night after being struck by a van near the Tangers Outlets off U.S. Highway 501 in the Myrtle Beach area.

Jewel Rogers, of Santee, died of injuries in the collision, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 501 near Waccamaw Pines Drive for the reported wreck around 7:20 p.m., according to Lance Cpl. David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Rogers was trying to cross Highway 501 when a Nissan van traveling north struck her, Jones said.

Highway Patrol continues its investigation into the incident.