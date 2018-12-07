Local

It was in the Surfside community for 13 years. Now, they’ve shut their doors.

By Megan Tomasic

December 07, 2018 02:04 PM

Eggs Up Grill in Surfside Beach has officially shut their doors.

The restaurant, which has been in the community for 13 years, closed in late November, according Facebook post.

“We can’t express how grateful we are to have gotten to know so many wonderful people and the lifelong friendships we have made have been life changing,” the post reads. “Not to mention the incredible staff that we have that are more than just employees to us, they are our family.”

The Surfside Beach Eggs Up Grill was located at 2300 Glenns Bay Road.

According to the post, the owner of the Surfside location is also co-owner of Eggs Up Grill in Garden City, 2520 U.S. 17 Business.

“We will forever cherish all of the memories we have made over the years and we very much hope to see all of you at our Garden City location,” the post reads. “We love you all and thank you for all of the love and support you have given to us!”

Other Egg Up Grills are located in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Conway.

