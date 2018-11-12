New restaurant opens in downtown Myrtle Beach

Looking to spice up your plate? A new Venezuelan restaurant is open in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Located at 403 West Broadway St., La Vinotinto offers classic dishes from Venezuela and Columbia, including Pabellón Criollo, a shredded beef, rice and beans dish, and Reina Pepiada, bread filled with chicken and avocado.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Soon, the restaurant will offer dishes from Peru, said Keiver Garcea, chef assistant at the restaurant.

“For a long time, there has been a need for authentic South American cuisine on the Grand Strand,” their Facebook page reads. “Vinotinto looks towards fixing that issue.”

The spot once housed Athena’s Filipino and American Cuisine until the restaurant moved to 407 Yaupon Drive a couple of years ago.

La Vinotinto, located next to El Rey Del Taco and Grand Strand Law Group, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.