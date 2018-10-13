BurgerFi on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach sets opening date

BurgerFi along Ocean Boulevard is on the verge of opening.

The restaurant will open Monday, according to a press release from the franchise group MMBB Holdings, LLC.

The third BurgerFi location on the Grand Strand is part of a new complex called THEBlvd, located at 1410 Ocean Boulevard. The front of the restaurant faces the boulevard but the complex overall is beachfront.





BurgerFi touts serving “food that ensures no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives are ever used– serving only the top 1% of American Black Angus beef from the top ranches across the country,” the news release states. BurgerFi also advertises its “chef-driven” menu that includes craft burgers, hand-cut fries, onion rings and more.

This location will also include new technology that will make return visits more convenient.

“We are thrilled to be opening our 10th BurgerFi location right across from the beach, making it extremely convenient for beachgoers to grab burgers and enjoy seaside,” franchise president David Rodriquez said in the news release. “Our latest technology innovations, such as our self-serving facial recognition kiosks, remember each guest’s order– making it easier to order your BurgerFi favorites.”

BurgerFi joins Tin Roof (a live music joint), Bandito’s Cantina, which opened Sept. 20, Starbucks and Seaside General Store at in THEBlvd.

BurgerFi will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 3,100-square-foot restaurant has seating capacity for 90 people inside and another 80 on the patio. BurgerFi also touts using eco-friendly materials for tables, chairs, walls and more.

BurgerFi has other local restaurants in North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach, off S.C. 544 near Target. Nationally, it has locations in Cincinnati, Lincoln, Nebraska, Lexington, Kentucky, Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Opelika), and Nashville, Tennessee.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295