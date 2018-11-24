‘The side of the road washed away’: Pawleys police urge caution around this street

Officials are urging caution after part of a Pawleys Island road “washed away” due to the effects of heavy rainfall the last two days.

Pawleys Island police tweeted a photo showing a portion of the roadway near 738 Springs Avenue sitting with a chunk out of it.

“Please use caution near 738 Springs Ave. The side of the road washed away,” the department tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Police said the South Carolina Department of Transportation has been notified.

Authorities earlier Saturday morning reported heavy flooding on Springs Avenue, stating that it had taken on a “good amount of sand.”





“Overwash from ocean across Springs Ave,” a PIPD tweet read. “Please do not drive through this mess. It’ll ruin your car.”

Parts of North Myrtle Beach, especially some places in Cherry Grove, also experienced significant flooding Saturday.