Ready for a free pour? This Myrtle Beach nightclub set for its grand opening

After a “soft opening month,” Status Nightlife plans to kick off its grand opening in style.

The nightclub, which was known as 2001 for nearly 40 years, announced via Facebook that it will be hosting a two-hour free pour during a grand opening on Nov. 30.

“Status Nightlife is ready to step it up a notch, Mark Your Calendars,” the post stated.

The free pour is scheduled for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Nov. 30.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

The club off Lake Arrowhead Road is being billed as the largest nightlife and entertainment venue in South Carolina with four clubs under one roof.

Status features the top-40 dance club Envy Nightclub, retro dance room Club Rewind, country-themed bar Bourbon Cowboy and frozen drink room Rum Jungle.

The building has three dance floors and five bars, and all of the rooms except Rum Jungle have VIP tables, totaling 12.

2001 opened in 1980 and became a landmark Myrtle Beach club with a nearly four-decade run, and the new product is the result of 16 months of renovations.

Status regularly features live music and DJs, and Envy Nightclub features six 6K resolution video screens.

“Thank You Myrtle Beach! Now Let The Fun BEGIN!!!” the Facebook post said.

Staff writer Alan Blondin contributed to this report.