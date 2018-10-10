The old 2001 night club in Myrtle Beach has been rebuilt to be opened on Friday, Oct. 12 as Status Nightlife, described as a “super club” with four clubs in one.
The opening of Status Nightlife at the former location of 2001 is upon us

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

October 10, 2018 09:04 PM

The reopening of the former 2001 nightclub as Status Nightlife is scheduled for Friday night.

The club off Lake Arrowhead Road is being billed as the largest nightlife and entertainment venue in South Carolina with four clubs under one roof.

Status features the top-40 dance club Envy Nightclub, retro dance room Club Rewind, country-themed bar Bourbon Cowboy and frozen drink room Rum Jungle.

The building has three dance floors and five bars, and all of the rooms except Rum Jungle have VIP tables, totaling 12.

2001 opened in 1980 and became a landmark Myrtle Beach club with a nearly four-decade run, and the new product is the result of 16 months of renovations.

Status is expected to have live music and DJs every weekend, and Envy Nightclub features six 6K resolution video screens.

