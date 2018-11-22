A man allegedly pulled a gun on a couple at a Myrtle Beach intersection, cops say

A man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman while sitting at a red light at the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and Broadway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said.

According to the victim, she and her fiance went to The Tavrne bar in downtown Myrtle Beach. The victim saw someone she “had an issue with,” so they decided to leave the bar, the report reads.

While the couple is driving down the road, a white truck came speeding up behind them and started to follow them. When the victim and her fiance came to a stop light, the truck pulled up beside them.

Officials said the suspect rolled his window down and asked the victim if she was okay. Her fiance answered, saying she was fine, the report reads.

According to police, the offender said he wasn’t talking to the fiance, and pointed a handgun at the couple. The couple drove through the red light to get away from the suspect, the report reads.

Officers found James Queen, Jr. and conducted a traffic stop. According to the report, the officer watched Queen throw the gun out of the truck. It was later found in the bushes.

Officers also found almost 4 grams of marijuana in the truck.

Queen was arrested for pointing and presenting a handgun, unlawful carry of a handgun and simple possession of marijuana.