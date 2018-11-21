She was handcuffed during a robbery investigation, now she is suing Myrtle Beach

A woman arrested for obstructing a robbery investigation is now suing Myrtle Beach over being cuffed.
Danita Tidwell filed the suit against Myrtle Beach and police detective Angel Walker on Wednesday in Horry County Circuit Court.
In November 2016, Tidwell’s son was a suspect in a strong armed robbery. Police spoke to Tidwell at her South Ocean Boulevard hotel about her son’s involvement, according to the lawsuit.
Tidwell told Walker that she did know her son’s whereabouts and gave the officer his phone number, according to the filing.
She also allowed Walker to search the hotel room. The suit states that Tidwell did everything Walker asked during the investigation.
However, Walker continued to harass Tidwell with “coercive intimidation tactics,” the filing states.
Despite Tidwell’s cooperation, police arrested her about a week later for obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. The suit says the charges lacked probable cause and were eventually dropped. The filing also argues Tidwell did not resist the arrest.
Tidwell sued Myrtle Beach for malicious prosecution, defamation and other charges. Tidwell also alleges assault and battery by police and she “suffered an infliction of forcible, harmful, offensive and unnecessary contact, without consent or probable cause, when she was taken into custody for resisting arrest and obstructing justice.”
The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea said the city does not typically comment on pending litigation.
