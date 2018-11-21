He feared for his safety so he pulled out a gun at a Myrtle Beach beach access, cops say

A man allegedly showed a gun at a downtown Myrtle Beach beach access Tuesday.

According to police, a man pulled the gun at 7th Avenue North after he feared for his safety. But the two men involved in the incident have different stories.

According to the first man, officials said, he was walking on the boardwalk when another man took a picture of him. The first man then started walking toward Ocean Boulevard when the second man allegedly started following him, walking closely beside him.

The first man confronted him about walking close together when the second man allegedly went to his car, got a gun and started “violently” approaching the first man asking, “You talking to me?” the report reads.

When police arrived on scene, they said the second man was in his car on 9th Avenue North near Withers drive.

According to the report, the second man said he was on the boardwalk with his binoculars looking at the ocean when the first man bumped into the second man and allegedly started threatening him.

The second man backed away as the first man aggressively approached him, the report states. The second man got into his car, noticing the first man was still coming toward him.

The second man then allegedly took his gun out of the glove compartment and showed it to the first man. The second man told officials he never left his car with the gun and did not point it.

According to the report, the first man continuously threatened to “beat his ass.”

No charges were filed. Officers were unable to determine whether the alleged shoulder bump was intentional, but did determine the second man showed the gun because he feared his safety.