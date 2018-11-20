This new store just opened at Tanger Outlets

A new store is headed to Tanger Outlets on U.S. 501.

XIMI Vogue, a Korean-based designer, moved in next to Rack Room Shoes on Monday.

The first XIMI Vogue in the United States, the store focuses on “fast fashion,” bringing designs from the catwalk to the store as quickly as possible.

The store sells clothes, jewelry, dolls, food, beauty products, household and digital products. According to a news release, XIMI Vogue promotes green consumer products.

At the end of October, Carolina Pottery moved from their Myrtle Beach location to Tanger Outlets, 4618 Factory Stores Blvd. The store offers home decor and was previously located along Kings Highway.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Tanger Outlets is planning to open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The outlets will close at 10 p.m. on Black Friday.