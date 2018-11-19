Shopping spree alert: Multi-million dollar makeover proposed for Myrtle Beach Mall

The Myrtle Beach Mall may get a $12 million makeover.

Located at 10177 N. Kings Highway, the almost 522,000-square-foot building could soon be home to indoor and outdoor shopping and new restaurants, taking advantage of the Intracoastal Waterway.

“We are finalizing our plans and we hope to have an announcement near to the year’s end,” said Joe Perl, senior general manager at the mall.

Renderings on the Divaris Real Estate, Inc. website — a Virginia company heading the project — show Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Belk, JCPenny and AMC Classic Myrtle Beach 12 surrounding an open-air shopping and entertainment area.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Restaurants line the Intracoastal Waterway, taking advantage of the view of the golf course at Barefoot Resort. Boats would be able to dock, giving people more opportunities for lunch and dinner.

“They want to keep things close at heart because they’re working with fantastic tenants,” said Michael King, owner of president of KingOne Properties International. KingOne Properties International, a Myrtle Beach company, is helping some interested tenants get in touch with the mall.

The Myrtle Beach Mall in 2015.

The mall would be known as “The District.” According to King, plans have not yet been submitted for approval and have not gone before Horry County Planning Commission.

“They are not 100 percent sure but want to move forward ASAP,” King said in an email. “We do not represent them directly but have several restaurants and entertainment establishments wanting to make their home there.”

The mall, which is located in Horry County between the city limits of Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, is surrounded by Tanger Outlets, Walmart and restaurant row.

Tanger Outlets offers stores like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade New York and more.

Representatives from Divaris Real Estate, Inc. did not respond for comment.